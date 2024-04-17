KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The injured bodyguard who was shot at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on Sunday is reported to be in stable condition following a successful surgery.

Muhammad Nur Hadith was reported to have undergone a five-hour operation to repair his intestine at the Cyberjaya Hospital.

“His surgery started at around 11.30am and was completed at by 4.30pm.

“He is now under observation for five to six days,” Muhammad’s wife Siti Noraida Hassan told English daily The Star.

The 37-year-old personal bodyguard suffered the injury during a botched shooting that was meant for his employer at KLIA’s Terminal 1 on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, has since been apprehended by police in Kelantan following a manhunt.

Siti Noraida said Muhammad might also need to undergo dialysis treatment due to injury to his spleen.

She added that her husband’s kidneys and spleen will regain their functions on their own.

“His condition is quite stable at this moment. Please pray for my husband’s full recovery,” she said, adding that he was still unconscious.

On Sunday morning, reports emerged that Muhammad was injured after being shot at by Hafizul at KLIA’s Terminal 1 arrival hall.

Hafizul’s target was supposed to be his pregnant wife, travel agency owner Farah Md Isa.

It was reported that Farah was waiting for some clients to return from Umrah when a firecracker was thrown in her direction, leading to injuries to passers-by.

Hafizul was said to have shot at her at close range with a Glock semi-automatic pistol. However, he missed and hit Muhammad‘s abdomen instead before fleeing.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalty) 1971 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Preliminary investigations found that the shooting stemmed from a domestic conflict between Hafizul and his wife, who was said to be in the midst of a divorce.