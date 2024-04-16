ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 — The combat diving pool at Iskandar Camp, Mersing is expected to be completed in June, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the matter had been reported to the Public Works Department (JKR) and that he would monitor the project more closely to ensure that there would be no more delays like before.

“In the case of the camp in Mersing, I understand that the developer has applied for EOT (extension of time) six times since 2020. I have been in contact with JKR to get the latest information. If it is not ready JKR will have to answer.

“I have also seen many projects that had to be extended (in Johor), therefore the project management needs to have better monitoring to ensure that the cost does not increase and that the project is completed within the set period,” he said.

He told reporters after launching the first cross-border electric bus service in Malaysia here today.

Also present was Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fazli said the project is now at 98 per cent progress with only the installation of tiles, road finishing, furniture preparation, office space dividers and doors still to be completed.

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, ordered the party responsible for building the combat diving pool at Iskandar Camp to explain the reason for the delay in its construction.

Sultan Ibrahim who is also the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Group (GGK) was reported as saying that the pool, which should be fully completed in December 2022, is still under construction.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the pool, which is a facility much needed by members of 21 GGK to improve the competence of individuals and teams, especially in dealing with threats from the maritime domain, was officiated by Sultan Ibrahim in May 2018. — Bernama