KOTA KINABALU, April 17 ― Police are looking for a man who is believed to have entered a women’s toilet in a shopping mall here early this month.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident is believed to have taken place at around 8.40pm on April 6 when a woman, who was inside a toilet cubicle, realised someone was holding a cellphone up under the cubicle’s door.

Following a report filed by the woman, police found a CCTV recording from the mall showing the possible suspect to be a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a moustache and thin beard.

He was wearing a black long sleeve top, brown pants, and slippers.

Those who have information about the suspect can contact investigating officer Sgt Wan Azman Mat Salleh on 012-8260050.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person. ― The Borneo Post

