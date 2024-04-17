KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― A total of 6,034 new contract teachers have been placed in schools nationwide starting April 15, according to the Education Ministry (MoE).

In a statement today, the MoE said that 1,858 teachers were placed in secondary schools, while the remaining 4,176 were in primary schools.

“The placement of new contract of service (COS) teachers is based on three fundamental principles, namely the service’s interest, vacant positions, and the school’s current option or subject requirements.

“The MoE would like to express its utmost appreciation to the Education Service Commission (SPP) on the appointment of the new teachers to meet the current needs in schools nationwide,” the statement read.

The ministry also said that it would continue to work closely with SPP to address the issue of teacher shortage.

It added that the appointment of new COS teachers is a reflection of the continued commitment of the Madani government to improving the quality of national education. ― Bernama

