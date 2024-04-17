KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — Sabah announced that the state will lower the age limit for applicants to its Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home programme (SBH-MM2H) to 30 years and above.

This means there will be a 20-year difference with the federal My Second Home programme that has a minimum age limit of 50 years.

“We will also allow participants of the programme to sell their property after five years on condition they must purchase a new home valued at no less than RM600,000,” said Hajiji in a post-Cabinet meeting statement.

Hajiji said under the new policy, the appointment of the SBH-MM2H agents must be from local Sabah companies.

According to state Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Christina Liew, the SBH-MM2H programme is expected to be implemented this month.

Last week, Liew said that the SBH-MM2H programme will be implemented after several amendments are introduced, adding that the state government is in the process of finalising the terms and conditions.