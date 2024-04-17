GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Blasting works for the construction of a RM851 million highway that cuts through Bukit Hijau damaged three cars here today and rained debris down on a nearby condominium here.

In a video clip recorded by a resident, Ronnie Lim, a blast at the site is seen sending sand and debris over fencing and a buffer zone, which then rained onto the covered car parks and the swimming pool of the Jay Series condominium.

According to Lim, the residents have raised safety concerns numerous times over the project and the blasting works since last year, but to no avail.

“The state government and the contractor must take responsibility for this,” he said when contacted today.

He said the contractor also violated regulations by conducting construction works after 5pm on weekdays and even conducted works on Sundays.

“Is this how the state government takes care of the people? Or they only take care of the contractor?” he asked.

Lim said residents plan to form a pro-tem committee to demand that the state government and contractor take full responsibility for this incident.

“We want the state government and the contractor to make sure this does not happen again,” he said.

He said they will present a memorandum to the state government on the matter soon.

Separately, Seri Delima assemblyman Connie Tan visited the site after being informed of the incident that happened around 11.10am today.

She confirmed that blasting works by the contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC), damaged three cars in the vicinity.

“I have been in direct communication with Consortium Zenith Construction, and they have assured me that they will take all necessary actions to rectify the damages caused by the blasting, including compensating those affected, particularly for the damages to vehicles,” she said.

She said CZC has also sent 20 people to clean up the debris in the condominium grounds.

A photograph shows another vehicle damaged by the blast. — Picture by Ronnie Lim Hai Seng

“I have emphasised to CZC the importance of fulfilling their commitments and implementing appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” she said.

“While we are fortunate that no injuries occurred during this incident, we must not overlook its severity,” she said.

She stressed that accountability is of utmost importance.

“I have demanded a thorough report regarding this incident,” she said.

The Package Two highway in construction is to connect Lebuhraya Thean Teik in Air Itam to Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

The 6km highway will consist of a mix of elevated sections, tunnels and at-grade sections with three interchanges; Interchange One at Lebuhraya Thean Teik, Interchange Two at Jalan Bukit Gambir-Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Interchange Three at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway with a left in-left out junction and an elevated U-turn.

Package Two is one of the packages under the RM6.3 billion three major roads and undersea tunnel (PMRT) project.

The construction started in February 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2025.