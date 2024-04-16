KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Time customers earlier yesterday have experienced difficulties accessing its Internet services for several hours.

The telco has since published an official statement to address the incident.

Time Internet outage was caused by DNS servers

Ookla’s Downdetector statistics for Time during the outage period. — SoyaCincau pic

In an official statement that was published at around 8:20 PM, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said that the network outage happened between 5:38 PM to 7:12 PM. According to Ookla’s Downdetector, it recorded the most amount of downtime reports from Time Internet’s customers at around 5:59 PM.

The company also revealed that the outage was caused by its Secure DNS servers that went down at 5:38 PM. Both its primary and secondary Secure DNS servers went offline at the same time which explained why the outage was quite severe.

The company then switched over to backup DNS servers as soon as they could. However, the ISP didn’t clarify why these servers were down in the first place.

Meanwhile, some customers have said that they managed to overcome the outage by using alternative DNS addresses. That being said, this method didn’t work for everyone though.

Time acknowledged its lack of communication during the outage

Interestingly enough, the company also revealed that yesterday's outage has affected around 40 per cent of Time Internet’s customers. On top of that, it was also the worst downtime incident in Time Internet’s history.

In the same statement, Time has also acknowledged that the ISP was quite slow when it came to providing necessary information regarding the outage to customers. Despite the outage, there was no mention of any compensation or rebates by the company though. — SoyaCincau