ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 — The Johor government intends to upgrade the functions of the Sembrong Dam in Kluang to supply water to consumers in the district and nearby areas in the future.

State Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the current dam’s main function was as a water catchment and flood mitigation area.

“This project will start at the end of this year and is expected to be done by 2026 or 2027. This is a long-term plan to overcome water supply issues, especially in Felda Bukit Permai, Kulai.

“For the short and middle term, we will add water tanks to fulfil the rising demand of consumers in affected areas,” he told reporters after the launch of the first cross-border electric bus service in Malaysia here today.

Mohamad Fazli also said that the state government wanted state water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd to submit a report on the water supply disruption that happened in Felda Bukit Permai on 1 Syawal last Wednesday.

“We will see what can be done, especially in terms of the location of the additional water tanks. Maybe they might be on state government land or those of the local authority,” he said. — Bernama

