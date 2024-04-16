KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The housing project for the “One Military Personnel One House” (SASaR) programme in Sungai Besi has reached 65.51 per cent completion and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the housing project was currently 21 days ahead of schedule.

“This project involves 3,500 housing units,” he said during a press conference after conducting a site visit here, today.

Mohamed Khaled said apart from Sungai Besi, other SASaR pilot projects planned by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) include those at Kem Wardieburn and Setapak to ensure that every military personnel and veteran of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as civilian staff of the ministry could own their own homes, in line with the objectives set under the Mindef Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

Advertisement

He said the SASaR projects at Kem Wardieburn and Setapak were expected to begin in three months.

“These pilot projects are to assess the implementation and success (of SASaR housing construction) for it to be expanded across the country.

“In addition, we can evaluate the effectiveness of policy implementation and the achievement of the private sector, developers who are given the responsibility to implement it,” he said.

Advertisement

The Wardieburn SASaR project involves 974 apartment units and the Setapak project has 6,400 apartment units. — Bernama