KOTA BARU, April 16 — Three people were killed and three others seriously injured after their motorcycles were involved in a seven-vehicle pile-up at KM9.9 of the Ketereh-Kota Baru Highway here today.

Kota Baru police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the victims, aged between 19 and 21, were in a convoy of six motorcycles travelling from Ketereh towards Kota Baru when the accident happened at 12.50am.

He said the motorcyclists were believed to be travelling at high speed and the area was not lit.

“On reaching the accident location, two motorcycles at the front of the pack collided and crashed while trying to avoid one another, causing the four motorcycles behind to crash into them.

Advertisement

“One of the motorcycles also rammed into the back of a car which stopped on the left of the Kota Baru-bound emergency lane, as there is no street lighting on that straight stretch,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Rosdi said three of them were seriously injured and died on the spot while three others were admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru in critical condition.

The car driver escaped unhurt.

Advertisement

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He advised anyone with information on the accident to contact the Kota Bharu district police headquarters or investigating officer Nurul Izzati Mohammad Rosli at 09-7752315.

“Police advise road users to exercise caution on the road and to abide by traffic regulations,” he said. — Bernama