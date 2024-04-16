MUAR, April 16 — Johor police arrested three men wanted in connection to a robbery case involving a university student that took place yesterday.

Described as hardcore criminals, two of the three suspects had more than 25 prior records each for several criminal cases, from robbery to vehicle theft.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the first suspect was arrested near the Pagoh exit of the North-South Expressway at 9am yesterday.

Following the arrest, Raiz said two more suspects were arrested at a residential area in Kulai several hours later.

“The three suspects, aged between 20 and 23, were identified after police received a report from a female university student who was earlier robbed by several men at her residential college.

“During the incident, two men stormed into the victim’s bedroom brandishing a knife and took away her valuables before fleeing.

“Acting on a report made by the victim, a team of policemen from the Muar police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Panchor police station and the Segamat police K9 dog unit mounted a hunt for the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz said police seized gold chains, mobile phones, three cars and crystal methamphetamine (shabu) weighing 3.15 grams from the suspects.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery which stipulates a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and may also incur a fine or caning,” he said.

Police said the two suspects scaled a wall to access the university’s female dormitory, while another acted as a lookout.