KANGAR, April 16 — The Sessions Court here today ordered a man who posted offensive communications on his Facebook page against the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail to be sent to a hospital for mental observation.

Judge Musyiri Peet ordered Hasbullah Mohammad, 41, to be sent to a psychiatric hospital following a request by his lawyer Shazwan Shaidan.

The judge also set May 15 for submission of the psychiatric report on the accused.

Advertisement

According to Shazwan, his client is an OKU card holder with mental disability and is undergoing follow-up treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here, and is sometimes referred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Earlier, Hasbullah pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the act on the Facebook account using the profile name Muhammad Muhammad (Ku Tehh Ku Muhammad) at 3.26 am last March 6.

Advertisement

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year of one year or both upon conviction.

Perlis prosecution director Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal prosecuted. — Bernama