KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) is reportedly expected to undergo an RM200 million upgrade, starting with the installation of air conditioning in its wards next year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by Utusan Malaysia listing a long-term three-stage development plan that would take place over the next 15 to 20 years, which would also include expansion to include more blocks to accommodate more wards at the hospital which was built in the 1870s.

“Meanwhile, we will also install fans and increase window openings to ensure better ventilation in the wards for the comfort of patients and healthcare workers,” he told the Malay daily.

However, he said a lot of preceding work is needed before HKL’s main block can be renovated to ensure the building can properly accommodate the necessary upgrade.

“For example, upgrading work on electrical and safety systems, medical gas, water piping systems, elevators, telecommunications, information and communication technology, and containment also need to be in line with the upgrading of the main block,” he reportedly said.

He also said that there are more ongoing upgrades in the works to facilitate the development of specialized services and the need to further enhance medical technology and equipment systems in the country.

“The construction of new blocks is also planned but within the next 15 to 20 years,” he said, referring to the 12th until 15th Malaysia Plan.

In the three-stage redevelopment plan for HKL, he also said his ministry was planning how to ensure existing services would continue while upgrading works were being carried out.

“This plan is divided into two components, namely the planning of new block construction and the upgrading of the main block, with the proposed upgrading work for the wards in the main building listed in the Fifth Rolling Plan 2025 with an estimated cost of RM200 million to the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Additionally, he said that among the upgrading works approved in the Fourth Rolling Plan in 2024 are preliminary work for project scope preparation and cost estimation for the proposed additional ward block project, the Intensive Care Unit, and the Tunku Abdul Rahman Neurological Institute.

“These upgrading works involve 12 wards and some Clinical Support Departments in the main building,” he said.

He said that the construction of new blocks will contribute to the addition of beds and a more conducive and comfortable hospital infrastructure for patient treatment, healthcare worker environment, and visitor comfort.

He said that the ministry also plans to upgrade the existing maternity ward block and information, and work on upgrading is underway.

Dzulkefly said that the ministry was trying to expedite upgrading and maintenance work, especially in the “third-class wards” as asked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to HKL last week.

“The MOH will make immediate plans to install split unit air conditioning for the short term, while mechanical and electrical assessment work is being carried out for the installation of centralised air conditioning in the respective wards.

“We are also in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure funding as soon as possible to enable us to expedite the installation of split air conditioning units as directed by the PMX as soon as possible,” he said, referring to Anwar.