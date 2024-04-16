KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to track down and take action against the owner of the TikTok account @janggut_putih, who is suspected of uploading content containing defamatory material.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the old video from 2019 was uploaded by this individual to incite anger among the public.

“Thank you. This is a video from 2019, recycled to intentionally provoke anger. @MCMC_RASMI will track down the suspect and take action,” he said.

Fahmi said this in response to a complaint from a user of application X, who among other things requested the Communications Minister to take action against the TikTok account owner concerned.

Advertisement

In the 1.49-minute video, an individual alleged that the Ministry of Education under the then Pakatan Harapan government (in 2019) forced parents and students to register for a debit card from an international bank. The suspect also used vulgar language in making the allegations. — Bernama

Advertisement