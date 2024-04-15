MIRI, April 15 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight said there are positive signs of an oil discovery by the state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and Sarawak-based Petra Energy Berhad currently involved in onshore drilling at Block SK433 in Miri Division.

The state government awarded the contract to Petros in July 2021 under the Sarawak Mining Ordinance 1958.

“It appears that there are positive signs of an oil discovery, and it is hoped that this is a new source of income for us,” he said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here.

Block SK433 covers an area of approximately 3,100 square kilometres and is located in the Miri-Marudi area, covering northern Marudi and includes the Adong Kecil West discovery.

The block is an extension of the Baram Delta, which has been producing oil for decades.

Abang Johari said Petros is also constructing a 500 MW power plant which will strengthen the power capacity and attract investments that require electricity in Miri.

He added the electricity from this plant will also be distributed to the Limbang Division.

The premier also said the state government has approved an initial sum of RM300 million for the construction of a reclaimed deep sea port, off Miri’s coast.

“The port will further encourage investment in Miri, and with enough electricity and good road infrastructure, certainly Miri will have a bright future,” he said.

He said the state will construct a road from Marudi to Long Terawan until Mulu National Park, a Unesco site.

He said the road will connect to a road to Gunung Buda National Park in Limbang Division.

Abang Johari said the tourism industry in Miri and its hinterland will be further boosted when Niah Caves is declared as a Unesco site.

“We have sent our submission to Unesco to declare the caves as another Unesco site.

“Based on the investigation, we are in the last mile and hopefully, the caves will become a Unesco site,” he said.