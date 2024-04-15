KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed relief that Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman has been reunited with his family after they were brought out of Gaza.

Anwar also said in a Facebook post that he had conveyed his gratitude to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and the Egyptian government for their cooperation in bringing out Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri’s family.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri had stated in a post entitled “183 Long Days” that was uploaded on his Facebook and Instagram accounts that Anwar was an important individual whose role was central in enabling his family to leave Gaza, noting that he was contacted by the prime minister’s political secretary Farhan Fauzi a day before Aidilfitri and asked to go to a special location, along with Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) CEO Ahmad Sani Abdul Alim Araby.

He was elated to discover that his family was waiting for him in a black vehicle there, and could not hold back his tears, he shared as he described the mission to bring his family out of Gaza as a ‘crazy’ mission.

“Yet quietly, the leader of our country (Anwar) reached out to people there. It’s obvious his personal diplomatic touch was far more effective than other methods,” he said, adding that the entire mission took place very quickly, organised and smoothly, even if it was wrought with uncertainty.

“The story will slowly be revealed but I’m not the one who has the right to share it. The pivotal person in all of this is our Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself!” he said, as he expressed hope that Malaysians would remain strong in their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“To PMX (Anwar), PMO (The Prime Minister’s Office), (Dr) Ahmad Sani and everyone who made this happen, directly or through your prayers, our whole family wishes a million thanks. May Allah Himself repay your kindness,” he posted.

Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri was reported to have shared yesterday that he decided to evacuate his family from Gaza after he had to rush his child to the hospital in the middle of the night several times because of breathing complications. — Bernama