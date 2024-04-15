KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — PAS Youth member Hezry Yasin has posted an apology over his now-deleted Facebook post advocating for Muslims here to abstain from reciting “doa”, or supplications for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

In a separate Facebook post yesterday after a police report against him and PAS has distanced itself from him, Hezry said his post was only based on his personal views.

“My writing reflects my own personal view. There was no intention of insulting the royal institution, just my own view.

“Anyway, once again, I am sorry to everyone and I didn’t deny that praying for fellow Muslims is very good,” he said in his Facebook post.

In a separate statement, Selangor PAS Youth secretary Aubidullah Fahim clarified that Hezry’s statement did not reflect the party’s stance and Hezry has not been an executive committee member of the wing since 2021.

Hezry was previously cited as the Selangor PAS Youth media director.

Aubidullah further added that it was up to the party’s disciplinary committee to decide whether to take any action against Hezry.

Johor PAS Youth chief Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz also expressed the chapter’s regret over Hezry’s post.

“Johor PAS Youth calls on all party members and the public to remain calm. We regret Hezry’s personal view,” Ahmad said in a statement.

“We believe that his decision to delete the post was because he had realised his mistake and will not repeat it.”

Hezry had previously written that he did not join other Muslims in reciting the prayer for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim after the Aidilfitri prayer, accusing the King of not upholding Islam’s sanctity in the country.

He also suggested that it is up to each Muslim to do so if they feel the same.

In response, Pasir Gudang Umno Youth had yesterday lodged a police report against him.

According to its committee member, Matyasir Ahmad Basir, the post was deemed slanderous and insulting to the royal institution.

Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also demanded stern actions to be taken against Hezry, saying legal action is necessary to stop the public from inciting on matters involving the so-called “3R”: race, religion and the royal institution.