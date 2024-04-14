KUCHING, April 14 — Security measures on the Central Database Hub (Padu) have been tightened in response to allegations of data breach, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister clarified that while the alleged breached data does not pertain to Padu, her ministry remains committed to taking cautious steps to safeguard the information of its users.

“Our priority is to safeguard the welfare recipients as we aim to prevent any manipulation of their information. So far, we have only tightened security on Padu; there have been no upgrades yet as we are still awaiting funding,” she said.

Nancy made these remarks to reporters during the Aidilfitri open house held at the residence of Sarawak Premier advisor Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim in Petra Jaya here today.

“I urged individuals who remain sceptical of Padu to approach the situation with caution and rationality. This is because the system is essential for government aid recipients,” she said.

Nancy entrusted the Economy Ministry to determine the best course of action for their product.

“For those in urgent need of assistance, this system is indispensable.

“If compromised and aid distribution is affected, all government ministries must reassess their mechanisms,” she reiterated. — The Borneo Post