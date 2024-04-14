SHAH ALAM, April 14 — An eight-year-old girl, reported missing after being driven away in a black car on April 11, was located safe and unharmed later that day.

Kuala Selangor District deputy police chief, DSP Mohd Ambia Nordin, stated that the girl was found an hour and a half later in the vicinity of her home in Jeram, Kuala Selangor.

He said police were informed of the incident after it happened, and took immediate action to locate her.

“We have opened an investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he added in a statement today.

“The public is reminded to always keep an eye on their children outside the house during festive seasons to prevent any untoward incidents,” he advised.

Earlier, a video clip of an eight-year-old girl being whisked away in a black car while playing in front of her house went viral on social media. — Bernama