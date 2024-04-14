JOHOR BARU, April 14 — Pasir Gudang Umno Division Youth today lodged a police report against a Facebook account holder for allegedly uploading an offensive post against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Its committee member, Matyasir Ahmad Basir, filed the report at the Seri Alam district police headquarters here.

He said the post on the Facebook account of “Hezry Yasin” is slanderous and insulting to the royal institution.

“This report was lodged to enable the authorities to take the appropriate action because such issues can bring disrespect and insult to the royal institution,” he told reporters after lodging the report.

Advertisement

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. — Bernama

Advertisement