KUCHING, April 13 — Former leaders and members of the dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) do not have the credibility to question the position of Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) as an opposition in the state, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said former PSB leaders including Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh had, during their time as the opposition, been fierce critics of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

He said unlike the now-dissolved PSB, Sarawak DAP has always been and continues to be dedicated to providing checks and balances against the state government.

“Wong Soon Koh and other members of PSB, who were once vehement critics of GPS, have lost credibility to question DAP Sarawak’s stance.

“Upholding the people’s mandate is paramount, and we reject any attempts to undermine the democratic process through backdoor manoeuvres to gain power,” Kong said in a statement today.

The statement was in response to Wong questioning the ‘double standards’ of Sarawak DAP in playing the role of opposition at state level, while being part of the Unity Government at federal level.

The former PSB president, now senior vice president in GPS component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), had also called on all Sarawak DAP representatives to relinquish their appointed federal government posts if they wanted to play the role of an effective state opposition.

Kong, who is Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Sarawak chairman, said Wong’s remarks “demonstrates a lack of understanding” of the principles of sincerity and perseverance in being an opposition.

He said PSB’s swift transition from being vocal opponents of GPS in the last state election to now aligning themselves with GPS “reveals the façade of local political parties like PSB, who masquerade as an opposition but prioritise power over principles”.

Kong said in contrast, Sarawak DAP maintains a clear and consistent position, whereby its members hold positions at the federal level and aligned with the ruling coalition based on the mandate of the people, while remaining steadfast in its role as an opposition in the state.

“This distinction is crucial, and Wong Soon Koh as an experienced politician should recognise and respect it instead of sowing confusion among the public,” he added.

Kong said Sarawak DAP will continue to fulfil its mandate by advocating for accountability and transparency in Sarawak, while fulfilling its responsibilities at the federal level.

“Our commitment to serving the people remains unwavering,” he said. — The Borneo Post