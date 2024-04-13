KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended Tamil New Year, Vaisakhi and Vishu greetings to all Tamil, Sikh and Malayalee communities in Malaysia.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, prayed that this year will continue to bring the rays of joy and prosperity to everyone celebrating.

“Continue to foster the spirit of unity that is the pillar of our nation’s strength,” he said.

Advertisement

The Tamil New Year is the first day of the Chittirai month (the first month of the Tamil calendar), Vaisakhi marks the harvest celebration according to the calendar of the Sikh community and Vishu symbolises the Malayalee New Year and is celebrated on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam calendar. — Bernama