KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — PKR has denied allegations that billions of Kelantan and Terengganu’s royalties were channelled into the party’s accounts.

Party information chief Fahmi Fadzil said a police report be immediately lodged against the individual who shared the false allegations on social media.

He added that a report will also be lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“An individual uploaded a false and slanderous post that is disgusting,” he wrote on his Facebook page while sharing an image of the post in question.

He said PKR fully discloses its financial accounts during each party congress and the financial accounts were audited by certified auditors.

“There were never such amounts that were deposited into PKR’s accounts as alleged,” he said.

The post he was referring to was uploaded on a Facebook group called “Jabatan Netizen Negara” with the message “Patutla negeri Kelantan dan Terengganu tak dapat royalti rupanya pmx anwar Ibrahim ambit duit royalti ni masuk ke acc parti PKR..Berbilion-bilion ringgit” which is translated to “No wonder Kelantan and Terengganu did not receive the royalty payments. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the royalties and deposited it into PKR’s accounts..billions of ringgit.”

