KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) criticised the public’s apathy after it was forced to collect a whopping 200 kilogrammes of rubbish irresponsibly strewn across public areas of the city during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

In a statement today, DBKK reported that the litter strewn across Segama Waterfront and Teluk Likas Public Park had polluted the environment and caused discomfort to visitors.

DBKK’s Collection Unit and Sweeping Unit under the Solid Waste Management Department (JPSP), promptly took action by sweeping and collecting the rubbish around Segama Waterfront.

“The rubbish collected was recorded at 200 kilogrammes. Additionally, 120 to 240-litre trash bins were deployed at Segama Waterfront,” the statement said.

DBKK, through its Enforcement Department, will conduct two operations at both locations to fully enforce the Anti-Litter By-Laws 1984 (Amendment 2005), which empowers DBKK to issue compound fines and court actions against litterbugs.

The statement added that between January to April 12, 2024, DBKK issued a total of 278 compound fines under the by-laws, comprising 64 fines at Teluk Likas Park and 214 in the city centre.

“During this week as well, a total of 5 compound fines under the Hawker By-Laws 1966 were issued to illegal hawkers at Teluk Likas Public Park, with one seizure of goods from an illegal hawker at Segama Waterfront,” the statement added. — Bernama