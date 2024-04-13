PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — No Malaysians have reportedly been involved in the cable car accident in Antalya, Turkiye, yesterday, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said through the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul, it is closely monitoring the cable car accident, which killed one person, injuring 10, and causing more than a hundred others stranded on the cable car line.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information,” said Wisma Putra.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara at Koza Sokak No. 56, Gaziosmanpasa Cankaya, Ankara, phone number: 00 (90-312) 44635 47 / 48 00 (90 — 5078128406) (mobile) or email: [email protected].

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul can be contacted at Esentepe Mah. Ali Kaya Sok. No: 1/1B, Polat Plaza, B Blok, Kat 8, Levent/Sisli, Istanbul phone number: 00 (90-212) 989 10 01 or email: [email protected]. — Bernama

