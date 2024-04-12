PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has called up the operator of MyNewsHub news portal’s social media account to obtain a statement regarding the uploading and replaying of an old video clip, which resulted in confusion among social media users.

In a statement, MCMC expressed grave concern over the spread of a one-minute and 10-second video titled “Tanya pasal kuarters jer dh kene mcm tu depan KSN!!”, which is perceived as aiming to portray civil servants negatively.

“According to a Public Service Department (PSD) statement, the video depicts a simulation of security personnel’s readiness in response to a provocative attack scenario,” read the statement.

The MCMC said the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

It also cautioned against misusing network and online application services to disseminate fake or inauthentic content.

PSD clarified in a statement earlier today that a viral video featuring a group of audience members and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was an old video of a simulation exercise in response to a provocative attack situation. — Bernama

