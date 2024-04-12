KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia expressed his hope for increased investment from Chinese companies within Malaysia as this will lead to the creation of more job opportunities for the people in this country.

His Majesty expressed this sentiment when receiving the Ambassador of China to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, who was accompanied by FAW Hongqi Global president Wang Lingyu, as well as renowned businessmen Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay and Datuk Lim Chee Wah today.

The audience with Sultan Ibrahim was to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China as well as current issues related to both countries.

“In the meeting, His Majesty shared his thoughts on the direction of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasised the importance of identifying broader cooperation opportunities.” according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page today.

In his post, Sultan Ibrahim highlighted China’s status as one of the world’s major economic powers and emphasised its significant role as a key trading partner for Malaysia.

As such, the King hopes that Malaysia will capitalise on its unique capabilities to maximize and enhance trade volume, foster technology exchanges and further expand its exports to China.

During the same meeting, His Majesty was presented with the Hongqi L5, a car manufactured in China, making him its inaugural owner worldwide.

This retro-styled vehicle, crafted by the FAW Group, is utilised by China’s top leaders during state and diplomatic events. — Bernama