KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, deputy director (Operations) Datuk Hamzah Ahmad has been appointed as the new Penang police chief, effective May 13.

Hamzah is one of the three senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who are involved in the transfer exercise announced by Bukit Aman today.

PDRM secretary, DCP Alzafny Ahmad, in a statement, said that DCP Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, head of the Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division, Secretariat of the Inspector-General of Police’s office, Bukit Aman, retains his current post as acting CP.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Special Branch E6 assistant director Datuk Lim Joo Soon, has been appointed as Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (cyber crime), with the rank of DCP.

Alzafny said that the new appointments take effect on May 13. — Bernama

