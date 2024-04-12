KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Public Works Department (JKR) today clarified that the installation of a pedestrian overhead steel bridge spanning both sides of the Federal Highway to the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) station is currently under construction.

In a statement in response to a local newspaper report on the congestion, JKR said the congestion that on the Federal Highway on Wednesday was from 7.30pm to 1.30 am the next day.

“The road closure notice was issued by LRT3, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and JKR on March 27 and was announced through social media and radio stations after receiving permission from the Ministry of Public Works, JKR, the Ministry of Transport, the Royal Malaysian Police and Shah Alam City Council.

“Road closures and traffic diversions were carried out after taking into account various factors such as the Aidilfitri holiday (non-peak hours), data on the number of traffic on the Federal Highway, risk assessment on the safety of road users while the works spanning the pedestrian overhead steel bridge are carried out, as well as the existence of alternative diversions traffic from both directions,” he said.

Commenting further, the road closure and traffic diversion starts from the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Persiaran Selangor to the Jalan Padang Jawa bypass for the direction from Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam to Klang and from Station 14 of the UiTM LRT3 to Shell Station towards Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, there is an alternative route through the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) with an exit at Bukit Raja to Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur as well as an inner route passing through Section 14, Section 2 and Section 7 of Shah Alam.

“The temporary closure was implemented from 7.00pm, April 10 and reopened exactly at the promised time at 7.00am, April 11. The installation work of 56.64 metre bridge by LRT3 and MRCB has gone smoothly according to the safety standards that have been set,” he said.

The UiTM station is part of the entire LRT3 Package GS05 construction project at KM8.7, Federal Highway. — Bernama