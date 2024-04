KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited the public to attend the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Feast at Masjid Bandar Utama Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor at noon tomorrow.

According to his Facebook post, Anwar said he will also perform Friday prayers with the local community at the same location tomorrow.

“Let us come together and strengthen the bonds of friendship as we celebrate this joyous month of Syawal,” he said. — Bernama