JOHOR BARU, April 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today attended the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi here.

The event was held at the Menteri Besar’s official residence Saujana.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was welcomed by Onn Hafiz and his wife Datin Sharmin Fazlina Mohd Shukor.

According to a post on His Majesty’s Facebook page, visitors seized the opportunity to exchange greetings and take photographs with the King.

More than 12,000 people enlivened the open house, which featured 32 stalls offering 22 types of food, including traditional Johor Malay cuisine.

His Majesty’s children Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar; Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman; and Tunku Putera Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar also attended the open house. — Bernama

