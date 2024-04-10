KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A newly-wedded Muslim couple was having a lemang and rendang picnic with family members and friends at Dataran Merdeka here on the first day of Aidilfitri today.

The newlywed couple celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2024.

The young bride and groom and their entourage numbering more than 10 people dressed in white said they were from Sabah originally, but could not afford the flight tickets home for Raya.

They added that as they have set up home in the Klang Valley, they thought it would be nice to have a get-together at the historic square since it is a public holiday today.

People taking the advantage of the Hari Raya Aldifitri holidays to visit and take pictures at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2024.

Several other Malay Muslim families dressed in matching colours were also seen taking group pictures of themselves.

One group dressed in fiery red Baju Raya at Dataran Merdeka appeared to be trying to film a family TikTok video with little luck as they kept collapsing with laughter, prolonging their shoot.

People pose of pictures at Dataran Merdeka during Hari Raya Aidilfitri Day 1, in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2024.

Their antics drew amused glances from some foreign tourists passing by, whom the family then invited to join their shoot.