KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofia, Queen of Malaysia today extended Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in the country.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook, His Majesty prayed that all the deeds performed in the past month of Ramadan will be blessed and accepted by Allah.

“The arrival of the month of Syawal is greeted with joy and gratitude for the blessings and mercy bestowed,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

In the post, His Majesty also urged all layers of society, regardless of race and religion, to celebrate Syawal by visiting one another to strengthen ties of friendship and reinforce unity in the community.

His Majesty also called on all parties to take this opportunity to seek forgiveness, especially among family members, relatives and friends.

“Disputes are inevitable, more so our relationships with fellow humans, surely there will be some who feel offended or hurt. May this blessed month heighten our feelings of love and compassion for one another.

“In conclusion, let us pray to Allah that the country and Malaysians be bestowed with everlasting blessings, peace and prosperity. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” said His Majesty.

Earlier, the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Wednesday, April 10. — Bernama