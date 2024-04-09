KUCHING, April 9 — State-owned power provider Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is targeting to generate up to 10 gigawatts (GW) or 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power by 2030, mostly through hydro generation and gas turbines.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said this was in line with the state energy policy to generate power both for domestic demand and export to neighbouring countries.

He added SEB currently has 5,400 MW of power that has enabled the state to provide low carbon energy with competitive tariffs for investors.

“The state will continue to develop the potential of its hydro-power resources with methods that have minimal impact on the environment and human life.

“I have given instructions to relevant agencies to study power generation with the concept of energy sources from cascading dams that have been used in countries such as Norway and Canada,” the premier said.

He added the first cascading dam project, with the consent of local residents, will start in Sungai Gat, Baleh, in Kapit Division.

The premier said other low-carbon energy sources that are also being developed or explored to meet regional needs include the production of green hydrogen and aviation fuel produced from algae or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), floating solar and biomass (biomass) in the form of pellets from the forest resources. .

“Sarawak’s next goal is to export energy to Brunei and Sabah and channel 1,000 MW to Singapore by 2032 through a 700km-long submarine cable,” he said, adding that 190 MW of power had already been distributed to West Kalimantan.

The premier said Sarawak has the potential to produce 20,000 MW of power from its hydro-power resources.

He said the state is willing to share its renewable energy with neighbouring countries in the Asean region.

He said he believes that Sarawak has the resources and ability to help solve the problems of countries in the region that do not have green energy sources or do not have the ability to store carbon or the ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

“Sarawak is ready to serve and provide resources to help the region achieve the goal of “net-zero” by 2050, in line with the universal effort to prevent the earth from catastrophe due to climate change,” he added.

On the takeover of Bintulu Port from the federal government later this year, Abang Johari said it must be seen as the efforts to integrate the development of ports in Sarawak as a new economic strategy.

He said the availability of energy sources in Sarawak is not enough a factor to attract investors without good infrastructure facilities, especially ports.

“All this while, the overall development of ports has never been seen as an important initiative to spur the state economy,” he added.

The premier said a single port authority for all the ports will be formed by the state government after the takeover of the Bintulu Port has been finalised.

Abang Johari and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will hold their open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on the first and second day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.