KUCHING, April 9 — The harmony established in the Land of the Hornbills is the cornerstone of strength in making Sarawak a peaceful and prosperous region, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the people should not be influenced by the actions of communities elsewhere that tend to focus on religious and racial differences.

“I urge you, fellow brothers and sisters, to continue striving towards strengthening unity among us, who have diverse religions, races and cultures in this beloved Land of the Hornbills.

“Let us together work towards uniting the community and avoid things that bring about division,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 message here today.

Abang Johari said the Aidilfitri celebration is a victory for Muslims that should be observed with gratitude and joy.

“For the multi-ethnic and multi-religious community in Sarawak, it is customary that this joyous day is shared with other communities through visiting and receiving visits, much like the atmosphere during Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Christmas or Deepavali,” he said. — Bernama

