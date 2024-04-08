PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will be meeting the relevant authorities soon to coordinate their actions in addressing the issue of a Vern’s shoe logo which allegedly resembles the word ‘Allah’.

This includes meetings with the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIN) and other authorities like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said it is the department’s primary commitment to safeguard the sanctity of Islam and the well-being of the Muslim community.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will not compromise with any party that is clearly proven to have taken actions that insult Islam,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, a three-minute video went viral on social media showing a man claiming that the Vern’s shoes he purchased displayed a logo resembling the word ‘Allah’.

Commenting on the meeting between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Datuk Seri Ng Chuan Hoo today, Mohd Na’im said his department would leave the ensuing process to police investigation.

“JAKIM has been instructed to provide full cooperation to PDRM in completing the investigation. If there are elements that contravene the law, then further action will be taken by PDRM,” he said.

He advised all parties to remain calm and not to take any rash steps that violate the laws.

He said all parties must uphold morals and behaviour so that harmony and unity in the country are always preserved.

At the same time, all parties should learn from the situation so that it does not recur, he added. — Bernama