SHAH ALAM, April 8 — The Selangor state government welcomes Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s wishes that Malays continue to uphold unity and strengthen harmony among the multicultural and multiracial society in the state.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he was fully committed towards the Sultan’s wishes that the government be the motivator to strengthen partnerships between coalition partners in the Unity Government that represented the people of Selangor.

He said that Sultan Sharafuddin’s advice should be used as guidelines for everyone, regardless of their political creed, to abstain from using religion for personal interests or ploys that could threaten the harmony in Selangor.

“The Selangor state Unity Government gives its full commitment that the harmony of the people cannot be taken lightly and needs to be always nurtured, preserved and fought for to ensure that peace and stability does not exist today but for generations to come,” he said in a statement today.

Sultan Sharafuddin had conveyed his wishes while officiating the Damansara Perdana Mosque on April 5, stating that Malays, especially in Selangor, need to continue on the road of unity and strengthen harmony in the multiracial and multireligious society.

His Royal Highness also emphasised the importance of the people in Selangor to abstain from prejudice and inculcate tolerance to strengthen harmony in the state, while urging political leaders to play their roles in uniting the people and not to raise issues that could cause public discord. — Bernama

