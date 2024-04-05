GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — Penang is expected to achieve zero hardcore poverty by June 1 this year, according to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said the government has always prioritised assistance for the low-income group and those below the hardcore poverty line.

“The Penang state government worked together with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) and poverty issues can be resolved in a month,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the state’s development at Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s office in Komtar today.

“This means Penang will record zero hardcore poverty by June 1 this year and this is something to be proud of,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had also immediately approved an allocation of RM11 million to upgrade the Bayan Lepas rural clinic.

“Aside from discussions on other projects and developments in Penang, there are also small projects that are important for the people such as the Bayan Lepas clinic that needed funds for an upgrade,” he said.

He said the state government and Chow had also brought up several issues that must be prioritised and the federal government is aware of those projects.

“Decisions were already made for some projects such as the Penang International Airport expansion project which should be sped up due to it being so congested now and for being on hold for so long,” he said.

He said the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project would also be sped up with the involvement of the federal government in the project.

Meanwhile, Anwar said there will also be a focus on projects involving high-performing sectors that are internationally recognised to spur the state’s economic growth.

“Our duty is to ensure close cooperation between state and federal agencies while also paying attention to small businesses so that all levels of society can enjoy the fruits of the state’s economic development together,” he said.

Among other issues discussed during the briefing were agriculture and the fishermen in the state.

“The federal government also takes heed of issues involving fishermen and farmers,” he said.