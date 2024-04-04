KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has today questioned why Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has not been questioned for a controversial social media post where he brandished a sword.

Its director Zaid Malek called on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to explain why the act was allegedly ignored, as this may be a breach of the police's duty,

“This is a blatant abdication of duty by the police force whose primary statutory function is to preserve and protect public order,” he said in a statement, pointing to Section 3(3) of the Police Act 1967 on the duty to maintain law and order, preserve the peace and apprehend offenders.

“They cannot choose in one case to enforce the law, and in another turn a blind eye. Their failure or refusal to take action in Akmal’s case will be a breach of their statutory duty under the Police Act.”

Three weeks ago at the start of the socks issue, Dr Akmal had posted a photo on Instagram of him bearing a Japanese sword.

His caption said he would not change his stance for anything and he “preferred to die standing than living on his knees”.

Zaid also pointed out that this was not an ordinary case of potential law-breaking, pointing to Dr Akmal's role as a public figure in calling for a boycott of KK Mart and the socks printed with “Allah".

“His sword-bearing Facebook post must be investigated for offences under Section 505(b) and (c) of the Penal Code for causing public alarm and inciting one class or community of persons against another,” he said.

The group compared the inaction to other members of the public who were arrested and charged swiftly for their controversial comments on the social media, such as Chiok Wai Loong and Ricky Shane Chagampag who had commented on the “Allah” socks issue.

“Why does the same zeal not apply to influential politicians like Muhamad Akmal, who are part of the government coalition?” Zaid asked.

Yesterday, Dr Akmal insisted on continuing his call to boycott KK Mart over the “Allah” socks issue, in apparent disregard of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim saying not to prolong the controversy.

Sultan Ibrahim had said that he did not want to the controversy drag on, after granting an audience to KK Mart Group executive chairman Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan who apologised to the King over the incident.