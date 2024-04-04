ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 4 — A total of 231 river water quality monitoring stations have been set up across Johor to assess water quality levels and prevent the recurrence of pollution incidents like the one in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the monitoring stations set up at hotspot locations consist of 227 manual stations and four automatic stations.

“As we all know, there are 14 rivers in Johor with water quality categorised as polluted. The State Department of Environment (DOE) has taken steps to improve the water quality in these rivers.

“We collect samples at all these stations to monitor the quality of river water. We are also working to increase the number of monitoring stations and conduct sample tests more frequently to ensure water quality is guaranteed,” he told reporters after inspecting one of the Ops Gempur Raya locations in an industrial area here today.

On Ops Gempur Raya, Ling said that through the operation carried out since last Monday, the Johor DOE has issued 30 compound recommendations, each worth RM2,000, to premises identified as posing a high risk of environmental pollution.

“This operation demonstrates the Johor DOE’s and the state government’s seriousness in addressing environmental pollution issues, especially during festive seasons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ling the public to exercise caution when consuming mussels in light of recent incidents of food poisoning suspected to be caused by mussels in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“In Johor, we haven’t received any reports of mussel poisoning, but given the proximity to the state, consumers should exercise caution. Check the colour and smell (the food) before eating,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan Department of Fisheries was reported to have taken samples of mussels and water from the coast of Port Dickson following suspected seafood poisoning cases reported by the Port Dickson Hospital. — Bernama