PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The Home Ministry has extended the deadline for the application for Visa with Reference (VDR) approval letter at the Immigration Department to April 21 from March 31, 2024.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this extension takes into account the active quota of 132,000 individuals who have not yet applied for VDR, as well as technical glitches that occurred in the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) on March 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29.

“This extension will provide genuine employers with the opportunity to quickly settle the process of obtaining this VDR approval letter,” he told a press conference here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the influx trend of the quota approved for the past five years has not exceeded 80 per cent of the total approved quota.

Therefore, it is expected that around 105,600 foreign workers will be granted VDR approval letters out of the 132,000 quota holders who have not yet applied for VDR approval. — Bernama

