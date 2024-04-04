TAIPING, April 4 — Perak will conduct a pilot project to help women detainees generate income in May, said Perak State Prison director Charin Promwichit Chem.

Charin Promwichit said the ‘Penjanaan Pendapatan Bagi Wanita Bangkit Bersasar’ (Webawa) programme will involve female detainees on parole (ODP) and former female prisoners who are on licenced release (OBB), those undergoing prison programmes, former women ODP and OBB as well as wives of prison inmates.

Charin Promwichit said Webawa will focus on helping the group generate income by doing business through strategic collaboration with the Perak State Department of Women’s Development (JPW).

“We will assist them in starting a business, (choose) suitable business that aligns with their plans. JPW will channel assistance to the relevant agencies for them to start,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Charin Promwichit attended the Ihsan Madani Prisoners’ Release on Licence (PBSL) programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 here today.

He said the department aims to involve 40 women in the pilot project before assessing its effectiveness.

“Perak will be the first to implement (the programme), and we will assess its effectiveness and propose expanding it nationwide.

“The initiative is also to fulfil Bangkok Rules (the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders) concerning treatment of female prisoners. We will assess it in December in terms of income and if the programme can change their lives,” he added.

On today’s programme, Charin Promwichit said 161 prospects from prisons across the country have been approved to undergo the PBSL, involving 31 OBB from Taiping Prison, 32 from Kamunting Correctional Centre and 90 OBB from Tapah Prison.

He said that out of the total number released, 53 OBB returned to their families, 73 joined the Corporate Smart Partnership programme, and 35 were sent to halfway houses in Ipoh.

“This is the second special Madani release for this year following the PBSL held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year in February. From January 2024 to March 2024, 404 prospects in Perak have been released through the PBSL initiative,” he added. — Bernama