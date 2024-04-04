GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Penang recorded a total of 1,592 cases of dengue fever, with two deaths, in the 13th Epidemiological Week (ME13), from March 24 to 30.

The state Health Department (JKNPP) said that the Timur Laut and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) districts recorded one fatality each.

“The cumulative number of dengue outbreaks is 165, with the current number being 28, of which Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) recorded the highest number, at 16.

“SPT recorded two hot spots, namely Taman Nirwana and Kampung Kuala Juru, while one area, Taman Alma Jaya, is an uncontrolled outbreak locality,” it said in a Facebook post today.

It also said that a hot spot was also recorded in Kampung Badak Mati in SPS, and Taman Sri Pinang in Timur Laut.

JKNPP advises the public to take preventive measures to eradicate mosquito breeding in residential areas and premises. — Bernama

