BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 4 — A man was killed after the car he was driving skidded before crashing into a tree, in an accident along Jalan Kubang Semang-Penanti, here today.
According to a spokesperson of the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation centre, the victim, Musa Ali, 57, died at the scene, as a result of being pinned to the driver’s seat, in the 2.30pm incident.
“The trapped victim was removed by the firefighters, and was confirmed dead by the medical team at the scene,” he said.
He said that the victim's remains were sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama