KUCHING, April 4 — Sarawak rights activist Peter John Jaban today called on Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to include Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh and four other individuals on the Immigration blacklist of people banned from entering the state.

He said individuals who have contributed to the escalation of racial and religious tensions, as well as social discord in the country should be banned from entering Sarawak.

“This call is in response to recent events that have threatened peace and harmony in Sarawak,” he said in a statement,

The other four are Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, Firdaus Wong, Zamri Vinoth and Shakir Nasoha.

He recalled that former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had advocated for barring “extremists, religious bigots, and troublemakers” from peninsular Malaysia from entering Sarawak.

He said Abang Johari should build a new list of individuals from peninsular Malaysia not welcomed to protect the interests, maintain the peaceful environment, and uphold the values of inclusivity, tolerance, and social harmony of the state.

“The proposed updated immigration blacklist should include individuals who have incited protests and boycotts, fuelled racial and religious intolerance, created fear and insecurity, and promoted divisive attitudes,” Jaban said.

He said the call for an updated immigration blacklist aims to safeguard Sarawak from potential disruptions and risks to social cohesion.

He said the premier should build a new list of people that are not welcomed to Sarawak.

“This is an effort to retain the peaceful situation in Sarawak,” he said, adding that the late former chief minister had included Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali and Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunus on the state’s immigration blacklist.