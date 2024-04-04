PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said he is not aware of a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong, for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

However, Saifuddin said he received a letter from Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah a few days ago.

“I have no knowledge of it. He (Shafee) mentioned specifically about the addendum and then he sent a letter to me, you know, so as of now, I can say clearly that I do not know about it,” he said during a press conference at his ministry here.

Saifuddin said he will respond to the letter accordingly when the time is right.

“I have received a letter from Tan Sri Shafee in the past few days. Today I followed the report on addendum and all sorts of things. Of course, I will respond accordingly when the time comes because in our knowledge, so far, I can comment that I have received a letter,” he said.

He added that the letter contains the same content as what was read in the court.

Yesterday, Najib applied to the High Court to compel the federal government and the Pardons Board to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong.

In his application for leave to seek judicial review filed on April 1, Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the order during the January 29 meeting of the board, for the former to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

Al-Sultan Abdullah of Pahang reigned for five years as the 16th King of Malaysia until January 30, after ascending the federal throne on January 31, 2019.

Najib claimed that while the supplementary order or Addendum Order was made on January 29, it was omitted when his partial pardon was announced on February 2.

In the application, Najib alleged that he received confirmation on February 12 about the issuance of the Addendum Order, which would allow him to serve his reduced prison sentence under the condition of "home arrest” instead of Kajang Prison.

Najib’s application is set to be heard before High Court judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh on April 4.