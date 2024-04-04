KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A ‘critical’ witness is set to file their testimony in support of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s judicial review bid to compel the federal government and the Pardons Board to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong that would see the former prime minister serve his reduced sentence under house arrest.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed the matter to reporters earlier today after in chambers case management before High Court judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh.

However, Muhammad Shafee did not disclose the identity of said witness.

In his application for leave to seek judicial review filed on April 1, Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the order during the January 29 meeting of the board.

Advertisement

For those who filed lawsuits through judicial review applications, they will have to first get the court’s leave or permission for the lawsuit to be heard.

The court fixed April 17 to decide whether to grant leave to Najib’s application.

A total of seven respondents were named in Najib’s suit, namely the Home Minister, the Commissioner General of Prisons, the Attorney General, the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), the Director General of Legal Affairs Division and the Malaysian government.

Advertisement

In the application, Najib alleged that he received confirmation on February 12 about the issuance of the ‘supplementary order’ or Addendum Order, which would allow him to serve his reduced prison sentence under the condition of “home arrest” instead of Kajang Prison.

On February 2, the Pardon’s Board halved Najib’s sentence from a 12-year prison term to six years for misappropriating funds amounting to RM42 million, which means he may be released earlier on August 23, 2028.

Najib has been imprisoned since August 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering over the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The Pardon’s Board said it had also decided to reduce his RM210 million fine to RM50 million, and his early release would be contingent on him paying this amount.

Other reliefs sought by Najib include for the court to compel the respondents to execute said supplementary order.