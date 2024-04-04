IPOH, 4 April — ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad has been appointed as the Ipoh district police chief, replacing ACP Yahaya Hassan, who will be going on mandatory retirement tomorrow (April 5).

The handing-over of duties by Yahaya to Abang Zainal Abidin, the former OCPD for the Padawan district in Sarawak, took place today at the Senior Officer’s Mess here, witnessed by Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Mohd Yusri expressed his confidence in Abang Zainal Abidin’s capability to carry out the tasks entrusted to him with full dedication, thus ensuring the safety and security of Ipoh City.

“I am confident that the legacy left by Yahaya will be continued by Abang Zainal Abidin with utmost commitment while also ensuring that justice and peace in the city of Ipoh are always upheld,” he said.

Abang Zainal, 56, a native of Kuching, Sarawak, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with nearly 34 years of dedicated service in the police force, including his previous stint as the Lawas district police chief. — Bernama

