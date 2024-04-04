KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) general counsel Jasmine Loo today reiterated she had not agreed to take the stand as a witness against Datuk Seri Najib Razak in exchange for ongoing criminal charges against her to be discontinued.

Loo, who is the 50th prosecution witness, said this under cross-examination in the High Court by Najib’s defence lawyer Tania Scivetti during Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.27 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Scivetti had earlier suggested that the aforementioned charges — under Section 179© of the Capital Markets and Services Act — were not being pursued against Loo as she had agreed to give evidence against Najib in favour of the prosecution.

“I am putting it to you that the charges preferred against you have not been pursued because you have agreed to give evidence against Najib in favour of the prosecution,” Scivetti suggested.

Advertisement

In reply, Loo disagreed with the suggestion but did point out she had met with various authorities over ongoing investigations upon her return to Malaysia in July last year.

When suggested the timing of her return was ‘suspicious’ and in order for her to secure a deal to escape prosecution, Loo said this was untrue.

When further asked if her being on the witness stand despite having met with authorities meant that charges have been officially withdrawn, Loo stressed that was not what she said.

Advertisement

Separately, Loo said she knew of former close associate and fugitive Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s tendency to name-drop.

“I do not know about his (Low) tendencies of making up stories but name dropping yes,” she said.

Previous witnesses like former central bank governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz and former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu have testified about Low’s tendency to name-drop, hinting at the latter’s close relationship with powerful and influential individuals.

Najib’s 1MDB trial before trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes tomorrow.