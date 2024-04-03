PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — Malaysia condemns Israel’s targeted air strike which killed seven humanitarian workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity in Gaza.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the nations mourning the loss of their citizens in this senseless attack against organisations and individuals devoted to providing humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza population, “ said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said it is disheartening to learn that operations by WCK have been temporarily suspended as a result.

“The suspension of their operations will hamper immediate relief efforts, exacerbating the challenges already faced by those struggling with widespread famine and disease,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Among the victims were three British nationals, a Polish national, an Australian, a Palestinian and a dual United States-Canadian citizen.

The statement said it is also deeply concerned with the recent deliberate attacks on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria.

Wisma Putra said the Israeli regime must adhere to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict in Gaza must end.

Advertisement

The people of Palestine deserve the steadfast support and aid of the international community, and it is incumbent upon us to collectively strive for a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the statement said.

“Malaysia’s steadfast support and solidarity with the Palestinian people remain unwavering, encompassing their fundamental right to self-determination.

“Malaysia stands firmly for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, adhering to the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem recognised as its capital and accepted as a full member of the United Nations,” Wisma Putra further said. — Bernama